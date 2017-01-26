Football Jinx Olivia Munn Thanks Green Bay Fans After Loss To The Falcons

January 26, 2017 8:18 AM

Last year, actress Olivia Munn spent the entire football season getting ripped by Packers fans. Why? Simply because she was dating quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

As you can imagine, since the two are still together, not a whole lot changed this season for the X-Men star. Even thought Green Bay and Rodgers both had a spectacular season, there’s no doubt fans are blaming her for the lack of a Super Bowl appearance after the loss to the Falcons.

Well, Olivia Munn is already killing them kindness. She took the time to pen a letter to all Packers fans, giving them credit for this year’s team.

💛💚

A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Ok, Green Bay, you can leave her alone now. She’s not a jinx. She’s a fan too!

