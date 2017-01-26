Madam Secretary’s Tim Daly Breaks Both Legs While Skiing

January 26, 2017 6:33 AM
Actor Tim Daly is in for a fairly long recovery process after breaking both of his legs in a skiing accident.

Daly was vacationing with his family in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival when the accident happened. Daly broke his right ankle and his left knee. His body is somewhat intact, however, his ego may be another story. Daly took to Twitter to point out his natural ability to handle the ski slopes, saying…

There are reports that Daly may have to have surgery to repair the damage, however, the filming of Madam Secretary will go on as scheduled.

