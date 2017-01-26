Mexico Will Not Pay For Donald Trump’s Border Wall

So about that wall…you know the one that we are supposed to build between North America and Mexico…yeah, the one that Mexico is supposed to pay for…doesn’t look that’s going to happen.

While the border wall may still go up, Mexico isn’t planning on paying for it. In a televised address, Enrique Pena Nieto said…

“I’ve said time and again; Mexico won’t pay for any wall. I regret and condemn the decision of the United States to continue construction of a wall that, for years, has divided us instead of uniting us. Mexico doesn’t believe in walls.”

Of President Trump has responded via Twitter…

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

What happens to the wall now? Will it be taxpayer funded? Or does the idea get scrapped altogether?