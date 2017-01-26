Mexico Will Not Pay For Donald Trump’s Border Wall

January 26, 2017 9:44 AM

So about that wall…you know the one that we are supposed to build between North America and Mexico…yeah, the one that Mexico is supposed to pay for…doesn’t look that’s going to happen.

While the border wall may still go up, Mexico isn’t planning on paying for it. In a televised address, Enrique Pena Nieto said…

“I’ve said time and again; Mexico won’t pay for any wall. I regret and condemn the decision of the United States to continue construction of a wall that, for years, has divided us instead of uniting us. Mexico doesn’t believe in walls.”

Of President Trump has responded via Twitter…

What happens to the wall now? Will it be taxpayer funded? Or does the idea get scrapped altogether?

More from Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live