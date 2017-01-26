Rowlett Area Restaurants Helping Dec. 2015 Tornado Victims TODAY!

January 26, 2017 9:06 AM By Blake Powers
Sad to know that many victims of the December 2015 tornadoes, are still fighting-the-fight, to return to normal.

Steve Walker, President of Rowlett Strong, says victims are dealing with the challenges of returning to their homes and dealing with insurance companies, according to CBS 11.

Walker noted, “A lot of people were taken advantage of by contractors”–“People are broke by the time they manage to move back home. There’s a wide variety of issues still going on. It’s not over yet.” When it comes to the city’s tornado relief fund, Walker says, “It’s become depleted.”

With the above in mind, many Rowlett area restaurants are opening their hearts and cash registers today, including:

  • Chik-Fil-A
  • Dalrock Diner
  • Dickeys BBQ
  • El Centro Mexican Restaurant
  • Jimmy Johns
  • McAlisters Deli
  • McDonalds
  • Mr. Jims Pizza
  • Nick’s Sports Grill
  • Pancho and Lefty’s
  • Split’s Grill

Partial proceeds from today’s sales at these restaurants, will benefit the Rowlett Tornado Relief Fund.

The event is referred to as ‘Spirit Night’, however Steve Walker says it’s all day.

Best wishes to those affected by the Dec. 2015 tornado and I’ll be sure to mention this day of giving on my show today!

