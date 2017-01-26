Soon To Be Dad Gets A Ticket For Gender Reveal Explosion

Gender Reveal parties have become popular over the last couple of years. The standard party usually involves a couple cutting into a blue or pink cake or popping a balloon to reveal blue or pink confetti. Not exactly a 10 on the dude scale.

Well, we’ve finally found a gender reveal party that every guy on Earth can get behind. All you need is a rifle and an exploding target!

Yes, it’s something right out of redneck heaven. However, if you’re going to try this at home, you might want to take some precautions. Perhaps warn your neighbors. The list goes on and on.

Unfortunately, Ashley and Jon Sterkel has to learn all that the hard way. The couple, who just wanted to know if they were having a boy or girl, ended up with a ticket after their target exploded with blue smoke. Jon Sterkel did apologize saying…

“I would like to apologize for all of the confusion. This was just our way of announcing what gender our baby was.”

And just for fun, we found several more explosive gender reveal parties! Enjoy!

Yeah, there’s plenty more on YouTube too!