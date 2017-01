Millennials get a bad rap for having their face in their phone, but now they can point fingers at their elders.

Yep, turns out Gen-Xers, those between the ages of 35 and 49, spend more time on Facebook and Instagram than 18 – to 34-year-olds.

A recent study by Nielsen found that people between the ages 35 and 49 spend at least seven hours a week on social media, while people ages 18-34 spend about six hours a week on social media.

Not a sure different, but surprising nonetheless!