Survey Shows Men Are Drawn to Women’s Faces First

January 26, 2017 11:38 AM By Jenny Q
Playboy just published a survey of 1,500 men, asking what aspect of a woman’s looks they noticed first – and it wasn’t even close.

A full 48% chose the face. Another 18% acknowledged it was a woman’s behind, while 11% were enticed by a nice head of hair.

The results changed with age – although some men in their 20s and 30s were prone to legs and bottom first, that number went down as they matured. Only 5% of seniors said they noticed those body parts first.

There were some interesting geographic differences, too: In every state, men said they noticed a woman’s face first – except for Nevada, Montana, and Vermont.

