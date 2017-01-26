Texas Student Goes From Homeless Teen To Scholarship Law Student

January 26, 2017 5:14 AM By Jody Dean
Getting an education can be hard. It doesn’t help if you’re homeless.

This weekend, the voice of the Texas Rangers Eric Nadel is hosting his annual event to fight teen homelessness – and this story couldn’t be more timely.

Kevin Lee is 23 now, and a student at Paul Quinn College. Soon, he’ll head to Norman, Oklahoma – where a scholarship awaits at OU’s school of law.

What makes Kevin’s story remarkable is that ever since his family lost their home in a flood, Kevin and his mom have mostly lived out of their car – throughout most of Kevin’s high school years. Which, for this impressive young man, just provided more motivation.

