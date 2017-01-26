UPDATE: Scarlett Johansson and Husband Romain Dauriac Keeping Marital Issues On The Down-Low

After two years of marriage, Scarlett Johansson and husband French journalist Romain Dauriac have separated, according to CNN. Last weekend, Scarlett wasn’t wearing her wedding ring at the Washington D.C. Women’s March.

Now, TMZ reports the couple were together last night at the Uncanny Likeness exhibit in NYC, which Duraic was one of the organizers of, … but she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.

A temporary separation? A done-deal, but just not legal yet?

A source to PEOPLE reports the couple separated last summer and another source within Dauriac’s circle revealed to PEOPLE, “I’ve been expecting this for some time. Romain and Scarlett has never made sense to me. They aren’t equals. There’s always been something wrong with this picture.”

CNN reports Johansson and Dauriac were first seen together in 2012, went public with their 2013 engagement, married at a Montana ranch in 2014, and have a 2-year-old daughter named Rose Dorothy. Before her marriage to Dauriac, Johansson was married to Ryan Reynolds for 3 years (2008-2011).

Best wishes to Scarlett and Romain on making the best decision for them both and Rose.

