Watch “Beverly Hills Pawn” Express Interest In President Donald Trump’s Hair

January 26, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Beverly Hills Pawn, collectibles, Donald Trump Hair Appraisal, Donald Trump's Hair, President Donald Trump, Yossi Dina

Could President Trump’s hair… have value?

TMZ caught up with Beverly Hills Pawn star Yossi Dina and asked if he’d appraise a piece of the President’s hair?

Yossi Dina, "the pawnbroker to the stars" poses in his pawn shop in Beverly Hills, California (Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

Yossi Dina, “the pawnbroker to the stars” poses in his pawn shop in Beverly Hills, California (Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

Turns out, Dina appreciated the idea, and judging by his reply, it seems the idea was officially seeded!

Who knows! Perhaps Trump’s hair will become part of an upcoming episode of Beverly Hills Pawn. After all, it’s Hollyweird, and anything is possible!

Click HERE to see Yossi Dina talk about it!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live