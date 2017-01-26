WATCH: Tarrant County Deputy Sheriff Delivers Baby On The Street!

Tarrant County Deputy Sheriff Chris Carmichael was recently patrolling on his Segway… when a white truck zoomed past him… pulled over… and a woman jumped out… screaming for help… her sister was about to have a baby!

CBS 11 has more on the story!

Hi-fives and major fist-pounds to Tarrant County Deputy Sheriff Chris Carmichael on his quick game… of catch:)!

