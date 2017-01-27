Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Jan 27-29

Ready for some #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW? Here’s many for you!
Friday – Sunday
- ZestFest at Iriving Convention Center at Los Colinas – per their website, “Anyone who appreciates the hotter things in life is invited to indulge in a fiery food experience January 27-29 2017 as ZestFest brings together the spiciest exhibitors and products from around the country for one sizzling weekend. ZestFest is the ultimate party for bold and flavorful food enthusiasts. Produced by Spicy Food Productions and taking place in Irving, Texas, ZestFest will be action-packed! Cooking demos by celebrity chefs, live music, interactive contests and thousands of bold food samples will make January 27-29 2017 the zestiest weekend of the year!”
- The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents Ray Charles, Motown and Beyond – according to their website, “He was Ray Charles’ protégé and is known as the “Ambassador of Soul.” Be there when multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Ellis Hall pays tribute to the incomparable Ray Charles. It’s a soulful celebration of the music that Ellis and Ray Charles shared, including such hits as “Georgia on My Mind,” “Hit the Road Jack,” “Ain’t No Mountain,” “Let the Good Times Roll,” and much more.”
- Lunar New Year Festival at Asia Times Square – according to their Facebook page, “Since 2007, Asia Times Square have been holding the largest festival in the North Texas area. Join us this year to celebrate culture, arts, and diversity.”
- Seinfeld star Jason Alexander Sings Broadway with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at The Meyerson – their website notes, “The Seinfeld alum, Broadway star (The Producers) and Tony Award® winner (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway) joins the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for a night of show tunes and comedy.”
- North Texas Comic Book Show featuring George Perez at Embarcadero Building at Fair Park – according to their Facebook page, “The North Texas Comic Book Show kicks off the 2017 comic con season in Dallas on January 28th & 29th, 2017. The show will be home to thousands and thousands of comic books and collectible toys. Cosplay contest at 2 pm on Saturday. Just $15 at the door or online (online plus tax & service fee) for general admission with VIP options available. Parking is $10.”
Saturday
- Frost Fest at Cimarron Park (Irving) – their website notes, “Winters in Texas can mean anything from cold rain to black ice, but rarely include the fluffy white snow seen up north. This year, bring the family to Cimarron Park for a taste of the fun side of winter! Frost Fest is a FREE winter festival offering an opportunity to indulge in various cold weather activities. Visit the reindeer at the petting zoo, try skating on the festival rink, play in the snow area and slide down the hill. The entertainment continues with snow dance parties, winter story readings and our own version of the Polar Express train. Food vendors will be on-site; parking and admission are free.”
- Texas Rangers Winter Caravan Dr. Pepper Ballpark – per their website, “The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan makes its way back to Dr Pepper Ballpark, the home of the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, on Saturday, January 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Rangers players and coaches, collect autographs, and enjoy a day of free, family fun and festivities at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Scheduled to appear from the Rangers are manager Jeff Banister and players Elvis Andrus, Robinson Chirinos, Chi Chi Gonzalez, A.J. Griffin and Tanner Scheppers. Each will be available for a free public autograph session from Noon to 1 p.m. at locations around the ballpark. Proceeds benefit the family of fallen Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker.”
- Chinese New Year Celebration at Crow Collection of Asian Art – their website reads, “Say goodbye to the Year of the Monkey and celebrate the Year of the Rooster at the Crow Collection’s signature Chinese New Year Festival. Highlights include must-see performances every hour, such as lion and dragon dances, face changers, kung fu and breaking demonstrations, Beijing Opera renditions, musical performances, and traditional Chinese dances to help welcome the new year. As always we will have our Chinese New Year art making activities, including red envelope creation that you can then feed to the lions during the morning or evening performances. We will have calligraphy demonstrations, face painting, fortune telling, kung fu classes, and much more. Come early to enjoy the food trucks or traditional noodle dishes served up by Monkey King Noodle Company, and stay late for our grand finale fireworks display in the heart of the Dallas Arts District. Plus, for the fourth year in a row, there will be an exclusive VIP hospitality lounge available for members of the Friends of the Crow Collection.
- Food Truck Derby at Hub St. – their Facebook page notes, “TICKETS are FREE!Join us for a family-friendly day of live entertainment, food trucks, craft beer, and a little friendly chompetition. Before our grand opening this spring we wanted to bring people together by having a neighborhood block party.ENTERTAINMENT AND FESTIVITIES:
Todd Stewart of the Randy Rogers Band
11:00a – 1:30p
Lone Star Bottle Band
2:00p – 5:30pFOOD TRUCKS:
Chez Flo
Sandy Sue’s BBQ
Press Waffle Company
Oh My Kabob
The Guava Tree Truck
Gandolfo’s New York Deli Dallas
The Butcher’s Son
SSahm BBQ
Ruthies Rolling Cafe
Yummy Food Truck Group: Yummy Spidies Truck
Easy Slider TruckCRAFT BEER GARDEN
A Celebration of Texas Creativity with Local Brews and Craft Cocktails.
Saturday – Sunday
- Jurassic Quest at Centennial Hall at Fair Park – according to their website, “Jurassic Quest brings you a Dinosaur Adventure for the whole family. The main dinosaur exhibit features ultra-realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs; Over 80 life-size dinosaurs in all. Visitors can interact with these huge creatures, learn about them and even ride a few. It features realistic scenes, enormous dinosaurs, cute baby dinosaurs and lots of fun activities for kids of all ages. There are huge T-Rex and Triceratops fossil digs where young paleontologists can uncover long hidden dinosaurs bones, the “Dino Bounce” area with several, towering, dinosaur theme inflatable mazes, face painting, Dino crafts and much more! We are passionate about creating outstanding guest experiences. Our exhibitions have opened to great success around the country and have delighted audiences in convention centers, fairgrounds and other venues. Thanks to our team of experts and our collaborations with our paleontological partners, we’ve been able to build an exceptional product and a solid reputation. http://jurassicquest.com/dallas.html
- The Harlem Globetrotters at American Airlines Center – the international clown princes of basketball return to entertain DFW!
Sunday
- The DFW Record Show at Hurst Conference Center – their website notes, ”
OLD AND NEW VINYL
VINTAGE AUDIO
MODERN AUDIO EQUIPMENT
Born out of a nostalgic love for vinyl and a desperate need to fill in the holes in our collections, we bring you the newest record show in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Just think of it as the biggest record store in town.
Now – Feb. 4
- Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo at Will Rogers Coliseum – it’s the 121st annual version, which includes 30 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and 6 specialty rodeo performances, live entertainment, and new this year… the Moo-seum Experience, which includes the Ft. Worth Museum of Science & History, plus the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. Yee-haw, ride-em cowboy… and as said in the Mel Brooks classic western parody Blazing Saddles…
Now – Feb. 24
- $5 Admission at The Dallas Arboretum
Now – Feb. 28
Now – June 9
