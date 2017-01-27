Here’s What To Expect From This Weekend’s NEW Movies!

‘GoldA Dog’s Purpose – Rated PG

“A Dog’s Purpose” shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love.

Critics: A Dog’s Purpose offers an awkward blend of sugary sentiment and canine suffering that tugs at animal-loving audiences’ heartstrings with shameless abandon, according to Rottentomatoes.com. 31% LIKE

Blake: generally speaking, actors veer from pet-based movie projects, hoping for better. However, actors are like you and I in one respect… they need to work… and this film… needed more work. Here’s to seeing Dennis Quaid in a better film. Cheers!

Gold – Rated R

TWC-Dimension presents GOLD, a Black Bear Pictures and HWY61 production directed by Academy Award winner Stephen Gaghan (Syriana, Traffic) and produced by Teddy Schwarzman (The Imitation Game, All is Lost) for Black Bear Pictures and Michael Nozik (Syriana, The Motorcycle Diaries) for HWY61. Directed by Academy Award winner Stephen Gaghan (Traffic, Syriana), the film stars Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar, Dallas Buyers Club, The Wolf Of Wall Street) and Golden Globe nominees Edgar Ramirez (Hands Of Stone, The Girl On The Train) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World, Pete’s Dragon), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man, House of Cards), Toby Kebbell (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Fantastic Four), Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek, Capote), Golden Globe winner Stacy Keach (American History X, Nebraska), and a powerful ensemble cast.

Critics: Rottentomatoes says, “Gold boasts an impressively committed performance from Matthew McConaughey, but it’s just one glittering nugget in an otherwise uneven heap of cinematic silt.”

Blake: feel free to watch any of Matthew McConaughey’s better movies this weekend, via Netflix, Redbox or a friend’s video collection, because this one isn’t destined to be one of them. Onward.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – Rated R

The human race’s last hope against apocalyptic obliteration is super soldier Alice (Milla Jovovich), but she’s been stripped of her psychic powers. She must form alliances and rally survivors in Raccoon City for the climactic battle against the Umbrella Corporation and its ravenous hordes of the undead. This sixth installment of the video game-inspired franchise is directed by Paul W.S. Anderson (AWP: Alien vs. Predator).

Critics: currently, 40% give it a thumbs-up with most feeling it lacks luster, but gives fans of the franchise just enough reason to see it.

Blake: I have enjoyed the franchise, judge it for what it is, and will watch it during a lower priced matinee. Hey, you know how Hollyweird is! We’ll probably see a re-boot of it, within 5 years.

Not a great NEW movie weekend, which is why I suggest seeing one of the recent and better received movies that are highly recommended, including Hidden Figures, La La Land or Split.

Enjoy your movie and popcorn!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed