Judy Garland’s Remains Moved From NY to LA Nearly 50 Years After Her Death

January 27, 2017 10:25 AM By Jenny Q
If you wondered why Judy Garland’s name was trending today, the reason is most unusual.

The remains of the iconic singer-actress, who died in 1969 at age 47, was put on a flight from New York to Los Angeles this week to be interred at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Her remains been in a mausoleum in Hartsdale, New York, but her family — including daughter Liza Minnelli– recently learned that there is no room for plots for her children and grandchildren to be buried near her.

Her coffin was removed last week and boarded onto an American Airlines flight on Tuesday.

