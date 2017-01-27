Kraft-Heinz Opts to Spend $5 Mil on Employees Instead of Super Bowl Ad

Kudos to Chicago-based Kraft-Heinz. The condiment giant is shifting their ad funds to benefit their 42,000 employees.

Instead of shelling out $5 million dollars for a 30-second Super Bowl ad, they’re giving all employees a day off – the Monday after the Super Bowl.

And they’re doing something that could benefit all of us non-Krafters by initiating a petition en route to Congress asking to make the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday! Hey, it’s already the lowest attended day of work of the year…

How about petitioning the NFL to play the Super Bowl on a Saturday? Why is it on Sunday anyway?