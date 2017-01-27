Mischa Barton Taken To The Hospital For Mental Evaluation After Neighbors Found Her Screaming In The Backyard

Mental health issues are very real. They can attack anyone, even celebrities.

O.C. actress, Mischa Barton, voluntarily went to the hospital yesterday for a mental evaluation after her neighbors found her hanging over the fence screaming. Barton had climbed the fence wearing nothing but a white shirt and tie, while screaming that her mother was a witch and that the world was shattering.

Neighbors called police in fear of a possible overdose or jumper situation. Not too long after, the police and fire department arrived on the scene and took Barton to the hospital willfully.

Mental health is no joke. We hope Mischa is ok and gets better soon.