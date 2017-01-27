North Texas Man Pays NTTA With Over 17,000 Pennies!

CBS 11 reports Kenneth Fisher wondered why he’s just now receiving a bill for $174.74 from NTTA… that includes fees from as far back as 2015?

Fisher claims NTTA didn’t give him a clear straight-forward answer as to why it’s taken so long for him to receive the bill, so he made his frustrations clear… and carried his 90 lbs of pennies into the Plano NTTA office to pay his bill.

Watch the video for more penny-paying details:).

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed