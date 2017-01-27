North Texas Man Pays NTTA With Over 17,000 Pennies!

January 27, 2017 1:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: North Texas Transit Authority, NTTA, NTTA Bill, Paying Bills With Pennies, Pennies

CBS 11 reports Kenneth Fisher wondered why he’s just now receiving a bill for $174.74 from NTTA… that includes fees from as far back as 2015?

Fisher claims NTTA didn’t give him a clear straight-forward answer as to why it’s taken so long for him to receive the bill, so he made his frustrations clear… and carried his 90 lbs of pennies into the Plano NTTA office to pay his bill.

Watch the video for more penny-paying details:).

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live