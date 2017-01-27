The Doomsday Clock Moves A Little Closer To Midnight

January 27, 2017 6:50 AM
Filed Under: Climate Change, closer, comanche peak nuclear power plant, Donald Trump, doomsday clock, midnight, president trump, Scientists

The Doomsday clock is basically just a polite way of saying the end is near. The closer the clock gets to midnight means the closer we, the Earth, are to the destruction of civilization as we know it. According to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, the clock is factored by…

“nuclear weapons, but the dangers include climate-changing technologies, emerging biotechnologies, and cybertechnology that could inflict irrevocable harm, whether by intention, miscalculation, or by accident, to our way of life and to the planet.”

For the first time in sixty-four years, the Doomsday clock moved closer to midnight. The minute hand went from three minutes to two and a half minutes closer to our demise.

The thought behind the process deals directly with the threat of nuclear weapons, climate changes, and statements made by the President himself. According to op-ed piece in the New York Times, Dr. Titley and Dr. Krauss said…

“But Mr. Trump’s statements and actions have been unsettling. He has made ill-considered comments about expanding and even deploying the American nuclear arsenal. He has expressed disbelief in the scientific consensus on global warming. He has shown a troubling propensity to discount or reject expert advice related to international security. And his nominees to head the Energy Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Office of Management and the Budget have disputed or questioned climate change.”

You can read their entire article HERE.

 

 

 

