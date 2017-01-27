UPDATE: Learn Why “Wizard Of Oz” Star Judy Garland’s Body Was Moved

Why after 48 years, would The Wizard Of Oz star and Hollywood icon Judy Garland‘s body be moved at night from a mausoleum in Hartsdale, NY… to Hollywood Forever Cemetery in LA?

TMZ learned that’s exactly what happened, and was ordered by her daughter, Liza Minnelli.

According to PEOPLE, Garland’s body was moved due to the fact that no plots were available next to her for her children, including Liza Minnelli and grandchildren, should they choose to be interred next to her.

Garland, died from an accidental overdose of barbiturates in 1969 at age 47. Her body will now rest in the Jewish Beth Olam area of Hollywood Forever Cemetery, which is the final resting place for over 140 actors, composers, singers, musicians, producers, writers, and directors, including Mickey Rooney (Garland’s co-star in several movies) George Harrison, Charles S. Chaplin Jr., cartoon voice legend Mel Blanc, The Golden Girls star Estelle Getty, Rudolph Valentino, Jayne Mansfield, and Gone With The Wind star Hattie McDaniel, just to name a few.

Click HERE to see the transport of Garland’s body.

R.I.P., Judy.

