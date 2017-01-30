“The Voice” Wants Celine Dion As A Judge!

January 30, 2017 1:10 PM By Blake Powers
Did you know The Voice has been wanting Celine Dion as a rotating judge… for a long time!?

According to a TMZ source, The Voice has made multiple attempts to have Celine share a judging chair with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and other judges, however conflict schedules have been the issue. Taking into consideration the demands of Celine’s Las Vegas show, and The Voice requiring judges to commit to several months of service, it just wouldn’t work.

I think it’s cool Celine opted to be a coach for The Voice, which only needs (2) days filming. Hey, that’s what’s called, “getting your foot in the door”, and could one day to lead to her a judging position, when the time was right.

Imagine Celine Dion giving you pointers on how to better perform… especially if you were planning to sing her song from The Titanic ( “My Heart Will Go On”). Priceless instruction.

