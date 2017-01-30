Actor Kal Penn Raises Over $500K For Syrian Refugees After Being Told “You Don’t Belong In This Country”

Harold And Kumar actor and former Associate Director of the White House of Public Liaison, Kal Penn, made the best out of a terrible situation by raising over a half a million dollars for Syrian Refugees.

Penn started a crowdfunding account benefiting the International Rescue Committee after someone on Twitter told him he didn’t belong in this country.

To the dude who said I don't belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name. https://t.co/NOR5P48fBi pic.twitter.com/jtJOsK9GrU — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 28, 2017

Penn’s crowdfunding page says…

“We are better than the hateful people who tell us we don’t belong in our own country, that America can’t be a beacon of freedom and hope for refugees from around the world. We will turn their bigotry, along with the President’s, into love.”

As of right now, the site has raised $511, 990. And it looks like the page will hit it’s goal of $550,000 since it raises over $100,000 in the first 24 hours!