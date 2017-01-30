Actor Kal Penn Raises Over $500K For Syrian Refugees After Being Told “You Don’t Belong In This Country”

January 30, 2017 6:54 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Actor, crowdfunding, harold and kumar, international rescue committee, kal penn

Harold And Kumar actor and former Associate Director of the White House of Public Liaison,  Kal Penn, made the best out of a terrible situation by raising over a half a million dollars for Syrian Refugees.

Penn started a crowdfunding account benefiting the International Rescue Committee after someone on Twitter told him he didn’t belong in this country.

Penn’s crowdfunding page says…

“We are better than the hateful people who tell us we don’t belong in our own country, that America can’t be a beacon of freedom and hope for refugees from around the world. We will turn their bigotry, along with the President’s, into love.”

As of right now, the site has raised $511, 990. And it looks like the page will hit it’s goal of $550,000 since it raises over $100,000 in the first 24 hours!

