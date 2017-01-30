Actor Mahershala Ali Gives An Emotional SAG Speech About Persecution

Actor Mahershala Ali stole the SAG Awards last night. He took the stage for Male Actor in a Supporting Role for “Moonlight,” with what seemed like a determined purpose. Not that he knew he would win, but that there was clearly something weighing on his heart.
As he hit the podium, the audience seemed to pick up on the Ali’s mood. The audience got very quiet. In front of his friends, family, and peers, without saying anything derogatory or hateful against President Trump, talked about the persecution of his character in “Moonlight.”
He also took that moment to share a story from his own life. His mother, who is an ordained minister wasn’t exactly happy when he told her that he was converting to Muslim. But they were able to put those things to the side and continue to love each other. Ali said…
“You know when we get caught up in the minutia, the details that make us all different, I think there’s two ways of seeing it. There’s an opportunity to see the texture of that person, the characteristics that make them unique and then there’s the opportunity to go to war about it, say that that person’s different from me and I don’t like you, so let’s battle. My mother is an ordained minister. I’m a Muslim. She didn’t do backflips when I called to tell her I converted 17 years ago. But I tell you now, we put things to the side and I’m able to see her, she’s able to see me. We love each other. The love has grown. And that stuff is minutia. It’s not that important.”