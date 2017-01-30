Antonio Banderas Rushed to Hospital with “Agonizing Chest Pain”

January 30, 2017 10:11 AM By Jenny Q
Antonio Banderas, Hospital

It was a very scary weekend for 56-year-old Antonio Banderas.

The award-winning actor now lives in England and was working out at his home when he began experiencing pain in his chest.

He was taken to the hospital and doctors feared he was having a heart attack. Banderas called it an “episode” and said he is alright. He was kept at the hospital briefly for observation and released when doctors deemed him fit to return home.

Many reasons for chest pain besides a heart attack, but that must have been terrifying!

Banderas has kept himself out of the spotlight since moving to England in 2015. He’s been dating banker Nicole Kempel since he split with ex-wife Melanie Griffith in 2014.

