Avalanche Survivors Recount Their Rescue

January 30, 2017 5:05 AM By Jody Dean
If you missed 60 Minutes this week, you really need to see this.

Imagine you’re at a remote ski lodge, and snowed in. The earth shakes shakes – and then you hear the sound of something down the mountain right at you.

We all saw the story of the avalanche that buried an Italian hotel, killing 29 people. Rescuers expected no survivors, but 11 people were pulled from the rubble – including four children. And the events as they unfolded, up close – as recounted by those who were there – is a tale that has to be heard to be believed.

