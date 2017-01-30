Eric Clapton Announces 4 Additional U.S. Shows

January 30, 2017 1:29 PM
By Amanda Wicks

Eric Clapton announced four additional US tour dates after the first four dates he made available promptly sold out.

Clapton will return to New York and Los Angeles in September with special guests Gary Clark, Jr. and Jimmie Vaughan. The shows will celebrate his 50 years in music. The original four shows are slated to be held at the same venues in March.

To celebrate his 70th birthday, Clapton wrote a letter addressing his reasons for wanting to retire and spend more time with family. But that doesn’t mean he’s not ready for a good time. “Hopefully, I might be able to remember and breathe some life into this old stuff,” he said in the statement. “In truth believe me, with these great guys to play with, I’ll be having the time of my life!”

General ticket sales for the new set of shows begin Friday, February 3rd at 10am local time. Special pre-sale tickets will be available for Chase members beginning Thursday, February 2nd at noon EST. For more information, visit Ticketmaster’s website, and check out the new dates below.

9/7 New York @ Madison Square Garden
9/8 New York @ Madison Square Garden
9/15 Los Angeles @ The Forum
9/16 Los Angeles @ The Forum

