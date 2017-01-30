“Flip Or Flop” Stars Want To Continue Show After Upcoming Divorce

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are committed to their HGTV program Flip or Flop. Though recently filing for divorce, the pair seemingly has no reservations about continuing the work together on more episodes of their house flipping reality series.

A source close to the couple and to the program told TMZ that HGTY executives will closely monitor Flip or Flop’s ratings before making a final decision on the future of the series. There have been very preliminary talks of spin-off shows featuring the hosts, but nothing is set in stone.

The couple married in 2009, and though they “secretly” split in May 2016, and filed for divorce the following January. They explained their situation to People in a statement following the announcement of their separation, “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

