Kim Kardashian’s Jewelry Melted Down According To Thief

January 30, 2017 1:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Belgium Black Market, Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian Robbery, Paris Police

One of the thieves responsible for the theft of Kim Kardashian’s bling this past October told Paris police that the jewelry (valued at $1.6 million)… was MELTED DOWN!… and valued between $26,000 – $30,000 (a reported by Le Monde newspaper), according to TMZ.

That’s ALL! Wow!!! That’s worse than buying a new vehicle, driving it down the street, deciding to trade it in, and learning how much it suddenly depreciated. OUCH!!!

Oh, and as for the $4,000,000 ring, TMZ previously reported police saying they believe it quickly went into the Belfgium black market.

Insurance policies can be a good thing.

