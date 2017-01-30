Mayor Mike Rawlings Delivers Yellow Roses & An Apology To DFW Detainees

January 30, 2017 8:06 AM
Filed Under: Airport, Apology, Dallas, detainees, Mayor, Mike Rawlings, yellow roses

#MuslimBan is trending all over social media. There have been protests at every airport around the country, including DFW. It’s no secret that the country is divided over President Trump’s immigration ban decision.

Unfortunately, that ban left several travelers with green cards and visas stuck at the airport for hours. DFW was full of lawyers trying to get their clients through the gates.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings felt the need to personally apologize to each person that was detained at DFW. Not only that, but he greeted each one with a bouquet of yellow roses.

