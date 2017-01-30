SEE How Dallas Ranks with “2017’s Best & Worst Cities For Football Fans”

January 30, 2017 1:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: 2017's Best & Worst Cities For Football Fans, Best & Worst Cities For Football Fans, Dallas Cowboys, SEE How Dallas Ranks with "2017's Best & Worst Cities For Football Fans"

Attention football fans!

Ever wonder what the best and worst cities in America are for football are?

WalletHub compared 244 U.S. cities with 1 or more college or professional football teams over 17 metrics, and Dallas has (4) Top 10 rankings:

Dallas

  • NFL Stadium Capacity – 25th
  • Avg. Ticket Price for an NFL Game – 24th
  • Performance Level of NFL Team – 8th
  • NFL Fan Engagement – 7th
  • Number of NFL Championship Wins – 6th
  • NFL Attendance – #1

Overall, Dallas ranks 4th and 3rd among large cities.

Thanks to the Cowboys for such a good year, which has a LOT to do with the above rankings.

Can’t wait for next year! GO COWBOYS:)!

