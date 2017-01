This is not a drill. We repeat, this is not a drill. Twinkie Ice Cream just hit the shelves!

It’s true! For a limited time only, Hostess has released three delicious ice creams. The flavors are…Twinkies, SnoBalls, and Cupcakes.

SPOTTED ON SHELVES: Hostess Limited Edition Twinkies and Sno Balls Ice Creams https://t.co/b4RFR3Xkyc pic.twitter.com/8iuKAlXtCU — The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) January 23, 2017

If you dare to feast on these sweet treats you can get them at a Dollar General store near you. They will also be available in convenient stores around the U.S. But perhaps the best news…you can find these yummo flavors until May!!!