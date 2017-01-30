WATCH This CNN Guest Substitute The Word “Shi**y” For City During Interview

If a nuclear attack was hover above to America, a few would have access to a safe haven. However, when the word **itty hovers on CNN and editors miss it… well… the **itty reality is **it happens! Haha!

CNN reports for $3,000,000… you could have bought a revamped Kansas missile silo, which is now SOLD OUT. According to developer Larry Hall, owners who want to get away from “the hustle and bustle of the **itty…”, visit several times each year.

Listen at 1:29 and you’ll hear what I’m talking about. LOL!

Well, if things get really **itty, for those who have their own missile solo pad, good for you. For most,”well, it was good knowing you, time to go, glow, or blow!”

Perhaps it’s more of a hybrid word “cuh-**itty?”

