WATCH This CNN Guest Substitute The Word “Shi**y” For City During Interview

January 30, 2017 1:15 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Curse, Dirty Language, Kansas Missile Silo, Missile Silo, slip of the tongue, Swear

If a nuclear attack was hover above to  America, a few would have access to a safe haven. However, when the word **itty hovers on CNN and editors miss it… well… the **itty  reality is **it happens! Haha!

CNN reports for $3,000,000… you could have bought a revamped Kansas missile silo, which is now SOLD OUT. According to developer Larry Hall, owners who want to get away from “the hustle and bustle of the **itty…”, visit several times each year.

Listen at 1:29 and you’ll hear what I’m talking about. LOL!

Well, if things get really **itty, for those who have their own missile solo pad, good for you. For most,”well, it was good knowing you, time to go, glow, or blow!”

Perhaps it’s more of a hybrid word “cuh-**itty?”

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

 ©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live