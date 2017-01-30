Zeke Elliot Tackles A Fan During The Pro Bowl

January 30, 2017 7:32 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, ezekiel elliot, Fan, Pro Bowl, Tackle

Our very own Dallas Cowboy, Zeke Elliot, made the Pro Bowl highlight reel!

Surprisingly, the tackle heard round the world wasn’t even during Prow Bowl play. At one point during the game, a fan got lose and managed to make his way onto the field. After a few seconds of running from security, Zeke took matters into his own hands.

Yes the running back, who is crazy fast, had no trouble at all catching up to the fan. He was kind enough to take it somewhat easy on him too. Zeke did tackle the kid, but as you can see, it was all in good fun.

