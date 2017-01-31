Dude Perfect Is Back For Epic Trick Shots: Battle 3

January 31, 2017 8:53 AM By David Rancken
Wouldn’t it be nice to just make fun videos for YouTube all day long! And make money doing! Yeah, that’s what the guys at Dude Perfect do all the time.

Ok, we’re only a little bit jealous of the cool stuff they do on a daily basis. While we could try, it’s probably a good idea if we just stick to radio. However, we can live vicariously through them just by watching their videos.

This week the guys have done another epic trick shot battle. The guys pulled out the frisbees, basketballs, and hockey sticks for what could be the biggest Dude Perfect battle to date!

 

 

