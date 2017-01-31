Get Naked – Be Happy!

Nakedness may be the way towards your happiness!

The Journal of Happiness Studies has released research revealing nudists (“naturists”, as they prefer) are happier compared to persons fully clothed.

People who hang out (have to be careful with those 2 words) away from their families … with others outside… in the nude… are more confident about themselves. In addition, they are happier overall and have a better sense of self-worth versus those who do not.

If the nudist lifestyle isn’t currently part of yours, try going nude at home while with your significant other, or even by yourself.

Also, invest in large amounts of sunscreen to protect your privates…:).

Meanwhile, a musical moment from Bobby McFerrin, which over 65 million have watched… minus nudidty… ha!

