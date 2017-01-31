James Corden Protests Trump Immigration Ban by Flying Out of LAX

January 31, 2017 9:33 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Flight, James Corden, LAX, protest, Trump Immigration Ban

James Corden has left the country to protest President Trump’s executive order to ban immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Monday night’s Late Late Show began with a video showing the British-born Corden arriving at Los Angeles International Airport, then going through security and walking around the terminal.

Eventually he hands his boarding pass to the gate agent and boards his plane.

The video then turned black and the words appeared, “Today, James flew out of Los Angeles. So all of our shows this week have been pre-taped. Freedom of movement should be this easy for all immigrants. Not just the white and Christian ones.”

