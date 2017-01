It’s another sad day in the music world. We lost another good one, legendary Asia lead singer John Wetton.

While we don’t know a lot of the details surrounding Wetton’s death, we do know that he was battling cancer of some sort. The band actually made the announcement early this morning, shortly after Wetton passed away. He was only 67-years-old.

We regret to announce that iconic singer, John Wetton, passed away in his sleep this morning. Rest in Peace, John.

12/06/1949 – 31/01/2017 — Original Asia (@originalasia) January 31, 2017

Rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans.