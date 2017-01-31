NEW 2017 Budweiser Super Bowl Commercial Is Pro Immigration

According to their YouTube post, “This is the story of our founder’s ambitious journey to America in pursuit of his dream: to brew the King of Beers.”

This really hits-home the reality of immigration, “The American Dream” and how hard it can be to earn it.

According to Perezhilton.com, this commercial was being made before the current President Trump immigration issues. The timing, couldn’t be better. Budweiser ad executive Mike Bryne notes, “When Budweiser told us they wanted to celebrate those who embody the American spirit, we realized the ultimate story lived within their own brand history. Adolphus Busch is the hero of the Anheuser-Busch American dream story, which makes him the perfect protagonist.”

Long live “The American Dream” and those willing to work for it.

