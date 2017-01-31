Oprah Winfrey to Join ’60 Minutes’

A very familiar face, voice, and presence will be on CBS Sunday nights this fall.

’60 Minutes’ executive producer Jeff Fager announced this morning that Oprah Winfrey will be a special contributor to the iconic show. “She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes. I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

Oprah added, “I’ve been a big admirer of 60 Minutes since my days as a young reporter. I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling. At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”