President George H.W. Bush Released From Hospital

January 31, 2017 9:53 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Barbara Bush, George H W Bush, Hospital, Released

Some Presidential news we can all cheer: former President George H.W. Bush is home!

The 41st President was admitted to Houston’s Methodist Hospital on January 14th and diagnosed with pneumonia. A few days later, his wife Barbara was admitted and treated for bronchitis. She was released last week.

A statement from Bush’s spokesperson says, “He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided.”

President Bush is 92 and Mrs. Bush is 91.

They were the only former first couple not at the Inauguration this month, though able to watch on TV.

