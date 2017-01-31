Several Artist Said To Be Boycotting Grammy’s

January 31, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: award show, Drake, grammy's justin bieber, irelevant, Kanye West, Music, Racist, TMZ

Do not be surprised if you do not see the likes of Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Drake at the Grammy’s this year.

According to TMZ, Bieber and Drake have decided to boycott the award show, despite having four and eight nominations respectively, because they do not think they are relevant anymore.

‘He just doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers,’ a source told the website.

Kanye, who is up for eight awards, is also boycotting he show, but because he thinks, they are racist since he has never won when going against white artist.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live