Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department Warns Of Phone Scam!

If a police or other law enforcement official, saying they have a warrant pending or other type of fine out of Tarrant County related to a failure to appear for jury duty on you… demanding you to pay the fine and fees by purchasing “Green Dot Money Cards… it’s a SCAM!

CBS 11 reports authorities saying this has been occurring and includes cases in which the suspect was verbally intimidating and threatening arrest if payment wasn’t made.

Let’s make this really clear…

The Tarrant Country Sheriff’s Office and any other Texas law enforcement agency will NOT call you requesting money, the will NOT demand you to purchase money cards over the phone, and they will NOT threaten arrests over the phone.

If you receive such a call, ask for the caller’s I.D. information (such as a name, badge number). Then, call the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office or your local police department immediately with the information.

