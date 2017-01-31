The Final Trailer For Disney’s LIVE Action Versino Of Beauty & The Beast

January 31, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: beauty & the Beast, Emma Watson, final trailer, live action

The very first trailer for the LIVE action version of Beauty & the Beast shattered the record for most views in twenty four hours. Up until that moment, Fifty Shades held that title.

How do you think the final trailer do?

As of right now, the second official trailer has only been up for ten hours and it already has over 800,000 views! And just like all the other trailers, this version of Beauty & The Beast looks amazing! Emma Watson is the perfect choice for Belle. The beast is scary as H!

Beauty & The Beast hits theaters on March 17th.

 

More from Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live