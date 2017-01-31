Obama? Christmas? Certain Sodas?

As time passes and technology renders many things passe’, sometimes we think back to things we once enjoyed that are no longer readily around.

Reddit recently asked, “What do you miss that is no longer around?”

Here are some of replies:

Video Rental Stores – I would often talk with Blockbuster Video employees and other customers about movies and receive suggestions, which were often good. Plus, I liked looking through the Foreign Film section, where I often found something interesting.

Savings Accounts with 10% Interest – I can’t actually recall what year savings accounts included significant interest rates. Can you?

Being A Child – and not having adult responsibilities

Myspace – I set up an account… and never used it… haha!

Arcades – some miss the simultaneous sounds of various games being played all around them and competitive fun with friends.

Coca Cola with real sugar – some say it’s available, made in Mexico, and found at Costco, Sam’s Club and some grocery stores.

Bookstores and Music Stores in malls – reading and music habits change. I still prefer CDs for the quality.

Tower Records – did you spend a lot of time there too?

Neighborhood Friends – many of us are so so busy we hardly know our neighbors.

A Walkman – yeah, flipping through radio channels, versus tiring of a downloaded playlist, and having to make another, and another, and another… :).

