Woman’s Pet Snake Got Stuck In Her Ear Gauge

January 31, 2017 7:02 AM
Filed Under: ear gauges, Emergency Room, Holes, Pet, Snake, Stuck

Ear gauges might be a fashion trend, but are they safe? Sure, giant holes in your ears are totally safe you you. However, they can be problematic when it comes to your animals or reptiles, in this case.

Meet Ashley and Bart, who are both probably experiencing one of the weirdest moments in their lives.

Ashley is a person, who also happens to have gauges in her ears. FYI…gauges are are those disco earrings that expand the holes in your earlobes. Bart is Ashley’s pet snake, who may or may not be a bit chubby in the mid section.

WARNING! Snakes and gauges do not go together.

Oh yeah, she had to go to the emergency room to get Bart out of her ear hole!

Sadly, this isn’t the first incident of a pet getting caught in an ear gauge. There’s also this woman, who “used” her hole as a gerbil cage.

GAUGES ARE CAGES! FREE THE GERBILS!

Please don’t try either of these EVER!

 

More from Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live