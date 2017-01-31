Woman’s Pet Snake Got Stuck In Her Ear Gauge

Ear gauges might be a fashion trend, but are they safe? Sure, giant holes in your ears are totally safe you you. However, they can be problematic when it comes to your animals or reptiles, in this case.

Meet Ashley and Bart, who are both probably experiencing one of the weirdest moments in their lives.

Ashley is a person, who also happens to have gauges in her ears. FYI…gauges are are those disco earrings that expand the holes in your earlobes. Bart is Ashley’s pet snake, who may or may not be a bit chubby in the mid section.

WARNING! Snakes and gauges do not go together.

Oh yeah, she had to go to the emergency room to get Bart out of her ear hole!

Sadly, this isn’t the first incident of a pet getting caught in an ear gauge. There’s also this woman, who “used” her hole as a gerbil cage.

Please don’t try either of these EVER!