‘An American In Paris’ Arrives in Dallas & Ft. Worth at Music Hall, Bass Hall

Perhaps you saw the Tony Awards last year when An American in Paris won a handful and the Broadway cast performed a segment from the show. It was the most beautiful dancing I’d ever seen! Inspired by the 1951 MGM Academy Award winner starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron, Garen Scribner performs the lead role in the national tour and spoke with me about what makes this production so spectacular.

The story of an American soldier and a French girl in the aftermath of war and a city coming back to life is set to the timeless music and lyrics from George and Ira Gershwin. The soundtrack includes ‘S WONDERFUL, SHALL WE DANCE, THE MAN I LOVE, THEY CAN’T TAKE THAT AWAY FROM ME.

An American in Paris runs Jan. 31-Feb. 12 at the Music Hall Fair Park and Feb. 14-19 at Bass Hall in Ft. Worth.

Go see. Oui oui.