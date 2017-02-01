Collin County Mayor Is The First Transgender Elected Official In Texas

New Hope, a small city in Collin County just made history.

Their mayor, Jess Herbst, wrote an open letter to the residents, letting them know that she was transgender. Roughly two years ago, Herbst started Hormone Replacement Therapy. She was inspired by celebrities like Caitlyn Jenner and Laveren Cox to begin this new journey. Not only that, but she has the full support of her wife and children.

As you know, Collin Country is what most would consider very conservative. As is the entire state of Texas. As you can imagine, there will be some controversy. While most reactions have been very positive thus far, Herbst does welcome any and all questions people may have. She also recognizes that the issue is going to take some time for people to get used to and invited people to read her personal blog. You can read her entire letter HERE.