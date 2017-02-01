Johnny Depp’s Former Management Company Counter Sues Alleging Depp’s Extravagant Lifestyle

In January, Johnny Depp’s new business manager discovered alleged 1999-2016 financial misconduct from Depp’s former management, The Management Group, two of it’s attorneys, Joel and Robert Mandel, and filed suit. 

The suit claims the following:

  • TMG collected $28,000,000 in unauthorized contingent fees
  • TMG made $10,000,000 in loans to 3rd parties without Depp’s approval
  • TMG never properly filed Depp’s taxes on time

Yesterday, the Mandels counsel Michael Kump, filed a cross-complaint in the Los Angeles Country Superior Court, noting they regularly warned Depp about his overspending.

“Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford. Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today.”

The Mandels included prime examples, including:

  • spending $75 million on 14 properties
  • purchasing an $18,000,000 luxury yacht
  • spending $30,000 per month… on WINE!?

TMG is suing Depp for breach of contract, fraud and want the court to rule that “Depp is responsible for his own financial waste.”

Is Depp throwing too many “Pirates” parties? If so, the alleged wine expense may be connected:).

