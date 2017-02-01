LED Subway Tile Is Latest Kitchen Trend

February 1, 2017 5:19 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: backsplash, LED, Lights, subway tiles

Subway tiles or mosaics just not enough for your kitchen? There’s a company out there offering an upgrade.

How about an LED ribbon board backsplash?

Meet All Things LED. Not only can they turn your kitchen or bar into an NBA arena, All Things LED also offers table cubes – which offer everything from Christmas animations to campfires, right in your living room. Basically, imagine having Dallas’ Omni Hotel sitting by your coffee table.

So if you’re man cave needs that perfect, final touch to make it complete, time to get your architect on the phone right now.

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live