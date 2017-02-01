Man Plans To Document His Mother’s Dementia In An Effort To Help Others

Have you ever experienced Alzheimer’s or Dementia first hand? Both are horrific diseases that you wouldn’t wish upon your worst enemies.

You can read every symptom for the disease, spend endless hours trying to prepare yourself for those moments when your mom or dad doesn’t remember who you are. No matter how much you prepare yourself, you will never be ready for it. It’s simply heartbreaking.

YouTuber Joe Joe, has been documenting his relationship with his mother since she was diagnosed with Dementia. The plan is to follow her all the way to the end. However, in the this episode, things became very difficult for Joe. The day started off great, but as time went on, his mother couldn’t remember who he was.

Skip to the 8 minute mark…that’s where mom couldn’t remember that she was Joe’s mother. It’s just awful.

By the way, if this video moved you in any way, please feel free to join the cause with the Alzheimer’s Association.