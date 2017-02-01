More Than 33% Of Americans Have Dropped Their 2017 New Year’s Resolution

The first day of February not only means house payment, rent and the beginning of a new month, it marks the end of when many Americans walk-away… or run… from their New Year’s resolution.

According to Market Watch, the most common broken resolution… is exercise!

Currently, Americans average $58 per month in gym fees, most only attend 4.3 times per month (paying an average of $17 per visit) and 67%… don’t use their membership! Gyms count on that to continue, because if everyone who had a gym membership attended regularly, gyms would be full, and customers would lose patience, waiting their turn.

Are you still sticking to a New Year’s Resolution? If so, what is it?

